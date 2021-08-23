Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $116.85 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $116.85 or 0.00233054 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $151,707.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00812989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00102738 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

