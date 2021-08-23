Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.42 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $27.42 billion and approximately $1.94 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $27.77 or 0.00055290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00130673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00159178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,207.98 or 0.99970922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.90 or 0.00987397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.06477170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00655555 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

