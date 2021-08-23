Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

