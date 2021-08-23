Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
