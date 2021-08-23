PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 38.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. PiplCoin has a market cap of $256,302.58 and approximately $93.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.10 or 0.00836353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00103859 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.