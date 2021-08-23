Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report $4.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 97,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.