Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Nutrien by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NTR opened at $59.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

