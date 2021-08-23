Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $865,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $207.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

