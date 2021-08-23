Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $446,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.56 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

