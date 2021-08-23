Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38.

