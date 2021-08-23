Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,310 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

M stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.