Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $28,862.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 255.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

