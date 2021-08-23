Pi Financial Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$55.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$56.50 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.70.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.