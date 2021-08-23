Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAHC opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

