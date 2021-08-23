Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PAHC opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.