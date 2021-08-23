Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,211 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $648.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

