Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,211 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $648.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.30.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
