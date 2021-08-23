Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $137.79 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.