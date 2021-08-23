Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Invests $797,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $50.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

