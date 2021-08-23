Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $546,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $215.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

