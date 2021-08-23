Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 39.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $270.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

