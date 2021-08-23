PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Down 3.6%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 3,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 389,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $711.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $532,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

