Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Petco Health and Wellness’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

