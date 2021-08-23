Persistence Market Cap Hits $332.58 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Persistence has a total market cap of $332.58 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for about $8.70 or 0.00017648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Persistence has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00814161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047709 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 112,838,457 coins and its circulating supply is 38,208,942 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

