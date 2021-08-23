Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 127,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 46,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.46 million and a PE ratio of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

