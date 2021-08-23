Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,037 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

