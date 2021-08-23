Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

