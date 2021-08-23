Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.