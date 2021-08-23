Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of QTS Realty Trust worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Barclays raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

