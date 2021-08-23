Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $17.90 Million in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 683,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,896,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNOB opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.