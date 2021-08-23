Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 154.9% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $41.30 million and $1.21 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00131839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.59 or 1.00212433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.00911421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.17 or 0.06555267 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

