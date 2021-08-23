Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

