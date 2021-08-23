PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) versus Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Head to Head Survey

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

7.7% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PCCW has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCCW and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.91 billion 0.82 -$131.48 million N/A N/A Crexendo $16.39 million 6.53 $7.94 million $0.47 12.34

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCCW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PCCW and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than PCCW.

Summary

Crexendo beats PCCW on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

