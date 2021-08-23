PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.30 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,504,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.83. PayPal has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

