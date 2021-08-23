Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $477.86

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $477.86 and last traded at $473.58, with a volume of 2115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.16, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

