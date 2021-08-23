Patten Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

IYT stock opened at $251.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.55.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.