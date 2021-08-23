Patten Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $407.61 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

