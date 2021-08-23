Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $124.90 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.94.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.