Patten Group Inc. Has $516,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.