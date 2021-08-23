Patten Group Inc. Buys 208 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.78 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.33.

