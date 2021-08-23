Patten Group Inc. Acquires 3,083 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,962,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

