Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 357 Shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of BATS:ADME opened at $40.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.21.

