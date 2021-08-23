Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 205 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,678.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 163,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

