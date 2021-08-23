Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETHO. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $60.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.39. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $62.00.

