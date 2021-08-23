Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,285,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,251,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 110.2% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 683,186 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

