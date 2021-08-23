Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $66,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

