Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 500 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.