Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 586 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

