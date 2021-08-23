Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.