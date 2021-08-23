Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $230.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.