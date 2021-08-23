Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $40,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in The Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

SO opened at $67.32 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

