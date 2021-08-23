Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,534,000.

OGN opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

