Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.36 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

